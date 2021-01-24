From Gyang Bere, Jos

Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has expressed strong desire to build a football centre in Jos to harness and uncover more talented players who will play for the Nigerian National team in the near future.

He said football is the only unifying factor that brings together Nigerians for peace and unity of the country.

Musa stated this yesterday during the kick off of Plateau North peace, unity and reconciliation tournament organized by Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, held at the Rwang Pam township Stadium Jos.

“I need a plot of land and approval from our Governor, Simon Lalong to build a football centre in Jos where talents will be harness and uncover to play for national and international football.

“Jos whether is good for football and if the Zaria road stadium is completed, it will attract Super Eagles to be coming fro their matches in Jos and that boost the economy of the state.”

He said Jos has produced notable players who are playing at the national team with some holding critical positions and has shape the performance of the team.

“Alot of Super Eagles Captains are from Jos. This includes Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi and currently Ahmed Musa. I am willing to build a football centre in Jos to raise new and talented players that will play for the team in the future.”

He encouraged the people of Plateau State to embrace peace for the unity of Nigeria and said, “When we play at the National team, nobody look at Ahmed Musa as Hausa man, nobody look at Mike Obi as an Igbo man and nobody look at other players as Yoruba or other ethnic groups, that should be the spirit everywhere for the love of our country and peace and unity.”

Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said Jos city is known as the birth place of many football legends in Nigeria.

“The tournament is a platform for the youth to showcase talents hitherto unnoticed and unspotted for want of opportunity. This discovery will facilitate their grooming and development to prepare and equip them to become future stars in professional football both locally and internationally.”