Governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Dr Godwin Maduka, has said he would build a seaport in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of the state.

He said he would, as governor, use his position to facilitate the dredging of River Niger which passed through the area and then build a befitting seaport that would help improve commercial activities in the state.

Maduka made it clear that building a seaport in the area would help increase the trade volume in the state and in turn boost the financial gain of the poor in Anambra and the South East in general.

He appealed to the people to support his governorship aspiration as he has good plans for the state and promised not to let the people down if given the opportunity to serve.

“Trade is what we are known for in Anambra. So, we are going to make sure that all the things that help to make trade easy are in place. We are going to make sure that we fix our roads so that people can get there.

“The airport has been built. We can either upgrade it or leave it as it is after we must have looked at it to see if everything is fine. I have said that we are going to go ahead and have an expansion of the seaport to Onitsha.

“This is because it is limiting our trade. It is not that hard to do. You just get people that know what to do; give them conditions, which I have already started doing and we gain from the Atlantic Ocean to Onitsha; and we have a seaport over there.

“It is a federal government project. So, we will apply to them because I am sure that it is for the betterment of our country. If they can’t do that but give us a go ahead, we will go ahead and do it.

“We will create a condition that will make people to come to Anambra and trade. We will give them a condition which will make it conducive”, Maduka said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.