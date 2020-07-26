She described the clash as ‘utterly appalling’ in press statement issued by her Publicist, John Anyaibe, in Benin City.

“This is a taboo. It is disrespectful as it shows utter disregard to the monarchy, and the peaceful and rich tradition of the Edo people.

“It has never happened before and, it reveals that there is a total break down in morality in Edo State

“The youths are angry because they are hungry, jobless and in need of good leadership; and rather than being led to greener pastures, our children have been abandoned and neglected. They are being pushed to engage in violence for pittance.

“The perpetrators should ask themselves questions. Are they in this for personal gains, power, or for the interest of the people.

However, I urge the Oba to forgive because he is a father. This incident has obviously given a true insight to the Oba that there is crisis in his land and obviuosly needs the assistance of a mother to help bring his children together on a round table to restore peace and order, respect and love for all.

“We must bury our differences, unite, and change the Edo story together

“Just as it takes a mother to run a home, it also will take a mother to run the affairs of Edo State in order to guarantee the restoration of law and order”, she said.

According to the ADC governorship candidate, the right leadership with the party’s DNA is what the Edo people need in order to change the Edo peoples story, and only a woman can produce such leadership.