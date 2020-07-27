The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mabel Uboh has vowed to put an end to the war in Edo State if she is elected the next governor.

Uboh, who is the only female candidate in the governorship race also condemned the violent clash at the Oba’s palace between supporters of the APC and the , shows utter disregard to the monarchy and the peaceful and rich tradition of the Edo people.

She said, “It has never happened before and it reveals that there is a total breakdown in morality in Edo State. The youths are angry because they are hungry, jobless, and in need of good leadership; and rather than being led to greener pastures, our children have been abandoned and neglected. They are being pushed to engage in violence for a pittance. The perpetrators should ask themselves if they are in this for personal gains, power, or for the interest of the people?”

She urged the Oba to as a father, forgive those that were involved in the assault, adding that the incident has given a true insight to the Oba that there is a crisis in his land and that there is an urgent need for “a mother to help bring his children together on a round table to restore peace and order, respect and love for all.”

She added: “We must bury our differences, unite, and change the Edo story together. Just as it takes a mother to run a home, it also will take a mother to run the affairs of Edo State in order to guarantee the restoration of law and order.”

She added that the ADC is the party with the DNA that the Edo people need in order to change their story.