APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the delegates of the party in Gombe to choose him as the presidential candidate of the party.

Tinubu who was in Gombe assured that he is the best candidate for the job, as he has plans to redevelop and change the country. According to him, security and other developmental challenges in the country were persisting due to the failure to employ the best method.

“To solve a problem, you must go to the root cause, that is what I did in Lagos. You cannot do the job of today with yesterday’s forgotten attitude, we must develop new methods to redevelop our country”.

“We have a great opportunity to change Nigeria and I guarantee you that we will change Nigeria, the change that made Lagos the richest state in Africa now is just beginning,” Tinubu said as he argued that Nigeria has no reason to be seen as a help-seeking country.

According to the former senator and governor of Lagos state, with good investment in agriculture, Nigeria can produce the needed food in the country and still export twice a year.