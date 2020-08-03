Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said he would complement President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption to redeem the image of Nigeria in the the international community.

Rev. Pam disclosed this during the thanksgiving service and reception organised in his honour by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

“I will be accountable to every deed and misdeeds of the agency and I would not want to be associated with corruption or anything that will dent my image or the image of our dear CAN as I stand as an ambassador.

“I will do my best to fight corruption and redeem our image globally as well as the image of the agency”, he assured.

Rev. Pam pledged not to disappoint Nigerians who have high expectations on him in reconciling and enthroning peace in trouble communities in the country.

“The promise made to God and to Nigerians as a whole, is that, by the special grace of God, I will not disappoint your expectations on me. I know you all hold me in high esteem and would never want me to fail.

“I assure you that as long as my God lives and watches over me and this great nation, I shall serve with great sense of responsibility, the fear of God and uprightness. I will represent the light I bring into the commission.

Earlier in his sermon taken from Daniel 6: 1-5, with the theme: “Emulating the qualities of great leaders”,

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said wise and task oriented people do not rush to take up leadership positions because they know that leadership “is a great burden.”

Ayokunle said, “Many people just look at the paraphernalia of office and rush to take it up. Most of the times, such people fail. If you see somebody doing all he can to occupy a position, know that he/she is either looking for self glory or what he or she would benefit from it, not what he or she would offer.

“It is God that usually chooses task oriented leaders, using men and women. We know that without your own effort, God puts you in this position because you did not lobby for it. We would therefore urge you to do your best without disappointing God nor those who put you in this position.“

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who was represented by a former governor of Benue State and Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said even though some persons with sinister motives would not want peace to prevail in Nigeria, through prayers, the country would overcome such challenges so that Nigeria would not go asunder.

“Virtually everybody supported you for this office, it is an opportunity for you to do more to bring peace to our country, we need peace to succeed. I know the President is doing quite a lot but the challenges are still there.”