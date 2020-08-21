Fred Itua, Abuja

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has promised to complete projects started or abandoned by his predecessors, including those initiated by the governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Addressing media stakeholders in Abuja, Ize-Iyamu who is a former Secretary to Edo State Government, decried the increasing insecurity in the state, lamenting the inability of Obaseki-led administration to tackle it.

He said as governor, Obaseki has failed in many areas. He listed education, unemployment, insecurity and lack of attraction of investments to the state, among others, as the governor’s failings.

He dismissed claims that he siphoned N700 million sent to Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, and clarified that funds were distributed among leaders of the PDP in the 18 local government areas of the State by late Tony Anenih.

He said: “My simple agenda is a realistic roadmap that can move our state forward. There can’t be any meaningful development without security. The President has done well, but state governments must do their part. The insecurity in our state is so high. The excuse that security is in the hands of the Federal Government is not a good one. If that was so, how can we justify the huge security votes governors get every month. There is no encouragement for security agencies. Farmers can’t go to to the farm. We can’t ply our state and federal highways.

“In many local governments, electrification is still a problem. We need to invest in infrastructure if our state must be attractive. When they say Edo is not Lagos, I wonder what they mean by that. But Lagos is a model and it is more developed than Edo. We don’t want our state to be backward.

“The current governor has not done well in the education sector. The last time Edo State government employed teachers was between 2003-2007 when I was in government. Oshiomhole’s government recruited about 2,000 teachers, but toward the end of the government. Obaseki was supposed to absorb them. But that didn’t happen. In the last four years of Obaseki, no single teacher has been employed.

“When I become governor, I won’t stop