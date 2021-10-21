From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has promised to conduct the local government area elections in the state if elected governor.

Okonkwo, who described the local government as a very important tear of government, wondered why previous administrations in the state could not strengthen it for the benefit of Ndi Anambra.

He, therefore, promised to conduct the poll and ensure that the people chose their leaders at that level of governance.

Okonkwo made the promise at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, during a town hall meeting with members of staff and students of the university.

This is even as he condemned in strong terms the exploitation of the poor in the state, especially artisans, trycycle (Keke NAPEP) operators, petty traders, peasant farmers, hawkers and other person within that category with excessive taxation.

The governorship hopeful, popularly known as Dikeora, said he had developed a very formidable development master plan with which he would transform the state if he became the governor.

To ensure that his administration prepares best policies that would affect the lives of Ndi Anambra, he said he would always consult with the university which he described as an excellent centre of academic research to harvest from its wealth of ideas for the good of the state.

“We have the best brains in the university. Unfortunately, the society seems to see them as just those unfortunate people who are just there to earn salaries. If I become the next governor of Anambra State by God’s grace, I cannot take any major decision without consulting the university.”

Okonkw said his 10-point development agenda was designed to help develop Anambra State and that he would execute it to the letter if elected governor. He also said that he was targeting over 90 percent implementation.

“Everything contained in my manifesto was borne out of common sense and life’s experiences and not some sort of fictions.

“It’s something we have been doing before. So, we have experience in that regard. A purposeful government will make Anambra better than it is right now.

“We have not had economic growth in Anambra State for many years now.”

