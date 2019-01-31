Moshood Adebayo

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he would consider granting amnesty to corrupt persons willing to surrender their loot.

He said this when he featured on The Candidates, a live television programme on the 2019 presidential election, he he disclosed he would deploy technology to fight corruption, which he described as a major problem facing the country.

He attended the session with his running mate, Peter Obi.

“We must introduce preventive and punitive measures, investigations measures. In my opinion, we must be able to introduce technology in our public service; we should be able to introduce technology, even in the private sector, so that the relationship between members of the public and the government is much faster.”

Atiku also made reference to how corruption was tacked in the United Arabs Emirate. “They have introduced technology in their public service, to fight corruption and they have virtually eliminated corruption. We can still apply punitive measures as well as preventive measures through technology which will go a long way to reduce corruption in every facet of our life as a nation.”

The anchor, Mrs. Kadaria Ahmed, had asked him: “Will you consider amnesty to people who have corruption cases and say bring some money and we will go on from there?”

He replied: “Why not? It worked for Turkey. We can implement that and I have considered it,” but said he would consider drawing a line during which corrupt former public officials would be allowed to return their loot without prosecution. After then, strong policies would be put in place to prevent and fight corruption,” he added.

Atiku said it would be more prudent to allow looters return their assets to Nigeria, tax free, and invest them in order to boost the country’s economy.

Kadaria suggested that Atiku’s proposal could be morally problematic especially since he has faced corruption allegations since leaving office as vice president in 2007.

“If you are to go and be prosecuting these people, you will still be prosecuting them and would not get the money,” Atiku said and then, suggested that a similar scheme, under past administration, yielded over $4 billion. Whether it is moral rectitude that you want to achieve or you want to see a fast development of your country?” Atiku asked Kadaria rhetorically.

Atiku’s position was backed by Obi, who said it is better than to allow looters keep their plunder just by joining another political party.

The PDP presidential candidate, who also spoke on the judiciary delivery system in the country, lamented delay in dispensation of justice and canvassed the need for a time frame for investigations to be conducted

“There is too much delay in our judicial system. If we can shorten the delay in the judicial system so that justice is meted out immediately, the better for us as a country.”

In order to tackle the perceived delay in dispensation of justice in the country, he promised that his administration, if voted into office, will introduce a new legislation on corruption.

“One of the reforms we want to introduce in our judicial system is shorten the period of investigation by the investigating agencies.

Asked how this could be achieved, Atiku replied: “You have to legislate against certain processes of doing things in the country. I’m not putting limitation to investigations, but, in this era of technology, we can apply it to the advantage of the country.”

He added that the financial investigations “in this era of technology must be completed within a specified reasonable period of time or else, it is no longer the best.”

On the planned amnesty by his administration, if voted into power, the PDP presidential candidate said this would help the country’s economy.

“I give you an example of Turkey, as a country which gives a amnesty and, through this, all the money abroad that were brought back to the country were used for the benefits of Turkish citizens.”

Atiku said the issue of corruption has been an impediment to the growth of the country, and also, disclosed other means through which he intends to fight corruption.

He described election rigging as a form of corruption that people do not pay attention to and suggested that an Election Fraud Commission be set up.

Atiku dismissed allegations that he used his position in the Nigerian Customs Service to perpetrate acts of corruption.