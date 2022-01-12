Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he will consider contesting for president if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the South-East.

He disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday after Christmas and New Year break.

Many pro-democracy groups have endorsed Kalu and expressed their readiness to see that he emerges as the flag bearer of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Also the presidential campaign posters of the former Abia State governor have been spotted in major cities in the country.

Meanwhile, Kalu has renewed the call for the postponement of the national convention of the party. Though APC has fixed February for the convention, it is yet to select a date for the event.

“I still stand by my words that the APC convention should be postponed. I have a lot of respect for our people and they have to give me an alternative view to have a change of mind that what they are saying is real. What I am saying is a better atmosphere than what they are saying: I know what I am saying, they might not be seeing what I am seeing.

“As a party, we should not cause trouble for ourselves. I believe that the best thing to do is to protect democracy and our party, the APC. I also call on the National Executive Committee of the party to reaffirm our constitution to put a president of the Republic and president of the party. I want us to adopt the ANC method, where you might be president of Nigeria and not president of the party. So, I want us to test run it when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves in 2023, for Buhari to become president of the party and there will be president of the republic,’’ Kalu said.