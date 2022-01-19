From Kenneth Udeh from Abuja

Ebonyi State-born businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii, has said he would consider running for an elective position if given clear divine directives.

The chairman of Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation said through his God given wealth, he had impacted lives of people within and outside his state. He, however said venturing into public office would depend on God.

Responding to questions from Daily Sun at his Isuachara,Ebonyi country home where he hosted the Chief Whip of the Senate, dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Dr. Ifeanyi who recently commissioned over 130 houses he built for the needy, also said a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction would foster unity in the country and give the South East a sense of belonging.

“For me, I believe whatever God says will definitely come to pass, and I believe so because my story is all about allowing God to be the one to take the lead. So, if God says I should contest, of course I will obey. But one thing I have known is that I have judiciously used the little blessings of God in my life to impact the lives of the people. Of course, it’s not easy for a single person to build 130 buildings and complete them within two years. We have built schools and churches, roads and other infrastructure with the little resources that God has given to me.”

Ifeanyi thanked the senate chief whip for the visit, describing it as an honour to host him in his home. He also commended Kalu’s leadership efforts.