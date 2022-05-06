By Lukman Olabiyi

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and presidential aspirant, Senator Godswill Akpabio has promised that he will continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari stop on anti-corruption if, he is elected as president in 2023.

Speaking on Channel Television’s Politics Today, he said a coalition of Northern groups had already purchased normitaion form for him to contest for president.

On his agenda when he becomes president he said, he would continue to fight corruption as President Buhari did.

Reacting to a question about the N100 million presidential nomination form of the APC, he said: “Nigeria is not supposed to be a poor country but at the moment, it is a poor country as a result of a lot of factors,.

“As far as I am concerned, the N100 million fee is a fair deal. Aspirants do not necessarily need to raise the money themselves, the N100. Even in modern democracies like America, it is not the candidate that sends himself into presidential elections; it is the people. So, when you talk about Nigeria, just 100 Nigerians bringing out N1 milion will give you N100 million. I want to think that any serious presidential candidate does not need to go into his bank account and bring out N100m because you are not the person going to vote for yourself. That is provided for even in the Electoral Act that the people should also contribute in order to ensure a fantastic campaign.”