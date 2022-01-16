From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Lafia North, Barr Muhammed Ibrahim Alkali, has visited Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia and orphanages to put smiles on the faces of the sick and orphans.

The lawmaker disclosed this on Saturday while celebrating his birthday, saying he would continue to help the poor, sick and the vulnerable towards ensuring that the people of the state and his constituency benefit from democracy so as to improve on their standard of living and to provide for them a sense of belonging and relief.

Hon Alkali said that the gesture was in commemoration of his birthday celebration in order to extend hands of friendship to the needy.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The lawmaker donated some undisclosed amount of money and food items to patients receiving treatment in the hospital and orphans at the orphanage homes.

‘I have decided to visit DASH and orphanage homes as part of my commitment to change the lives of the sick, orphans and other less privileged ones,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House has solicited support from all and sundry to enable him to succeed, while calling on the people of his constituency and the state at large to give their maximum support and cooperation to the present administration to succeed.

Responding, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of DASH, Dr Aboje Aboje and the Deputy Head of Nursing Services II, Helen Akwakipi commended Hon Alkali for the kind gesture and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

In a similar development, Hon Alkali also visited Gidan Bege Orphanage home Lafia, and Children Home was received by both the Coordinator who also double as the Coordinator of all orphanage homes in Nasarawa State, Reverend Bulus Abga Paul and Mrs Charity Lawrence.

Daily Sun reports that food items and cash of some thousands of naira were donated to the orphanages.

The Honourable member was accompanied by his Campaign Director General, Hon Mohammed Salisu Murtala, SSA’s, and SA’s to the Executive Governor Of Nasarawa State among other top prominent personalities in his constituency.