Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has promised sustain priority to the education sector through increase budgetary allocation if re-elected in 2023.

Sule made the pledge during campaign for his re-election bid on Wednesday in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the governor, his administration will continue to increase on budgetary allocation to the education sector in order to build the future of the nation. He noted that investment in education was critical to the growth and development of any society and that Nasarawa State would not be a exception. He, therefore, urged the people of the state to reelect him and other candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in order to reap more benefits of democracy in the state and Nigeria at large.

Sule appreciated the APC National Women Leader, Mrs Betta Edu, who was at rally and hailed the state government for allocating more than 25 per cent its budget to education. “Our national women leader was excited when she heard that we allocated more than 25 per cent as our budget for the education sector. “What she did not even realise was that in 2019, we actually allocated 31 per cent. In the year 2020, we allocated 37 per cent. “That is why our West African Examination success rating has moved from the 42 per cent to 84 per cent,” he said.

The governor maintained that apart from education, his administration had committed to improving the welfare of workers in the state, hence the promotion of workers being stagnated for over 10 years.