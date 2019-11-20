Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reassured that his administration would continue to promote peace in order to enhance good governance and rapid development of the state.

Ugwuanyi stated this during a visit to Aninri Local Government Area to inaugurate projects executed by the council chairman, Ezekiel Chukwu. The projects include, seven-classroom blocks at Community Primary School, Amacharauka, Oduma equipped with learning materials; and a two thousand-capacity event pavilion at the local government secretariat.

The governor also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an ultra modern Civil Hall at Ndeabor, near the LGA secretariat in company of former Deputy Senate President and Senator representing Enugu West District, Ike Ekweremadu, members representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River federal constituency, Toby Okechukwu, Udi/Ezeagu constituency, Dennis Amadi; and state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani.

Governor Ugwuanyi urged the people of Aninri to uphold the principles of his administration anchored on peace and good governance.

He thanked God for the successful and peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections in the state and prayed for the prosperity of the state.

Speaking at the event, Senator Ekweremadu appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for his support and kind disposition to the people of Aninri in the appointment of two commissioners in spite of the fact that the council is among the smallest LGAs in the state.

Ekweremadu congratulated the commissioners, Mathias Ekweremadu (Transport) and Uchechukwu Ogbonna (Labour and Productivity) for their appointments, even as he applauded the council chairman for the development strides. He also reassured the governor of the commitment of the people of Aninri to sustaining the existing peace in the area.

Council Chairman, Chukwu, who expressed gratitude to the governor for his support and contributions to the development of the area, stated that the achievements made by his administration in infrastructural development, workers’ welfare, healthcare delivery, security, empowerment programmes, collaboration with other development agencies, among others, were in keeping with “the social contract entered with people who voted us to power.”