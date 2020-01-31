Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President, Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration remains focused on providing security and to pursue “policies and programmes that will bring prosperity to the masses.”

He gave the assurance when the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit award winners paid him a visit at the Presidential Villa, yesterday.

The president, who urged Nigerians to emulate the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit award winners by increasing their productivity, said the growth of the economy depended on productivity.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee had recommended 25 Nigerians and seven organisations drawn from various areas of endeavours for the conferment of the awards in 2019.

Buhari conferred the awards on them in November last year.

“The National Productivity Order of Merit is one of the highest honours our Nation confers on its citizens. The process of selection is strictly based on merit. We shall continue to preserve this process to sustain the integrity and values of this great tradition.

“The 2019 awardees are diverse and outstanding. We have captains of Industry, technocrats, public servants, media practitioners, security officials and many more. Your tangible contributions towards protecting, developing and enhancing our country and its citizens are your lasting legacy.

“I will take this opportunity to encourage our citizens, especially our youth, to emulate your actions as we continue to work together to build the Nigeria of our expectations,” Buhari said

He urged Nigerians to work harder, saying, “the task of nation building is an enormous one. Our citizens must endeavour to become more productive. It is only through greatly increased productivity that we can create a big and prosperous economy.

“The awardees here present are role models for all of us to emulate.”

Among the notable names are Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Mr Tony Elumelu, Chief Oba Otudeko; media guru and Chairman of The Nation’s Newspapers Editorial Board, Sam Omatseye; Chairman of Channels Television, John Momoh, Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (retd.) amongst others.

Other awardees were Lagos State University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olarenwaju Fagbohun, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof Is-haq Oloyede; and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Alli (retd.).