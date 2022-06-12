From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Renowned philanthropist and current Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, pledged to continue providing needed support and other assistance towards evangelism in parts of the country and beyond.

Dr Kalu made the pledge during the dedication and inauguration of a Mission House built at the General Assembly headquarters of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria and named after one of its foremost moderators, late Rev James Udogu Ukaegb, in Ehere/Ogbor Aba, Obingwa Council Area of Abia State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State governor, who was represented by the Director General of Dr Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Rev (Mrs) Jemima Ola Kalu, was among those that received awards at the occasion, expressed gratitude to the church for recognizing his efforts in helping the spread of God’s word, but regretted that he was not at the event due to pressing national issues that required his personal attention at the time.

In a speech she read on his behalf, Mrs Kalu said: “His Excellency said I should bring greetings to the Church, the General Assembly Moderator, other leaders and the entire membership. He would have been here in person but had sent me to represent him.

“He appreciates the sward of “Mission Supporter” given him by the Church and had asked me to inform you that he would continue to give needed support and assistance to the Church and donated N250,000, to that effect on this occasion.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .