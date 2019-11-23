Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The CEO of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, has expressed his readiness to defend himself in the United States of bank fraud and financial scam indictments level against him by the United States Department of Justice’s Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia.

The US Attorney General’s office in Georgia had in a press release alleged that Onyema along with his airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, had been charged to court for falsifying documents and money laundering.

Both were accused of moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through US banks in a scheme “involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes,” the US indictment said.

Onyema has however swiftly denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations are false and that the US Government would find no dirt on him because, according to him, he has never conducted any business illegally.

”Be rest assured that I also have my lawyers on this and these mere allegations will be refuted,” Onyema said.

Hours ago, the Air Peace CEO through his lawyers, A O Alegeh & Co expressed his readiness to defend himself of any wrongdoing.

His lawyers in a press release stated:

“On behalf of Allen Onyema, we hereby state that he strongly denies and will vigorously defend himself against the allegations made against him by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of aircraft, aircraft spares and aircraft maintenance. None of the allegations involves any third party funds but relate to his funds utilised in the airline business. There is no allegation that any bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever.

“The allegations are unfounded and strange to him. Allen Onyema has a track record built on honesty and integrity and will take all necessary steps to clear his good name and hard-earned reputation. He looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in court.”