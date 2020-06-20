Singer and actress, Seyi Ariyo aka Shebaby has reacted to the rate at which actresses opt for plastic surgery to achieve sexier bodies.

To the role interpreter, who recently turned 40, there are safer ways to look good and attractive. “Yes, many of them have subscribed to the new definition of the word ‘beautiful’. I sincerely do not envy them neither do I crave what they’ve undergone. Confidence and beauty are beyond our outward appearances and physiques. It is who we think and perceive ourselves to be. Don’t be surprised that there are many who still don’t get satisfied or feel good about their bodies. My take is if there is anything I’m not comfortable with in any part of my body, I’ll work to fix it. It feels natural enough for me. I’m definitely going through (plastic) surgery anytime soon,” she said.

On the effects of COVID-19 on herself and the entertainment industry in general, the light-skinned movie star said she missed the liberty of associating freely with colleagues in the entertainment industry. “I also miss the gathering of worshippers of God. And then, I miss my band members. The pandemic has taught me to focus on that which truly matters – family, health and business.”