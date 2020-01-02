The Minister for youth and sports development Sunday Dare has promised to deliver for the country four stadia which will meet all FIFA requirements in the first quarter of 2020

“Talks are ongoing concerning the renovation of the Obafemi Awolowo stadium, formerly, Liberty Stadium with government and a few private individuals. Our goal is to deliver four FIFA standard pitches by the first quarter of 2020 by God’s Grace”. He stated on his twitter.

He also stated that the principal cup and the headmaster’s game for schools will also be revived, the ministry has also key in into the initiative of adoption of Athletics by individuals and cooperate bodies to help Athletes in training for tournaments and competitions.

The ministry is thriving to turn sports into business for all to enjoy.