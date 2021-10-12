Governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) for the November 6 election, Col. Geoff Onyejegbu (rtd), has said that he would deploy kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to tackle insecurity in the state if elected.

He said he would first of all get the unemployed youths in the state gainfully employed through the agric sector before applying every other security approach.

Onyejegbu said: “I will apply two approaches – kinetic and non-kinetic. In kinetic, you all know. Boots on the ground; but in non-kinetic, I intend using jobs to fight insecurity first.

“All the youths in all the towns in Anambra through what I call town union government; you take enumeration of all the youths that are unemployed; have them employed by those who can be deployed into agric camps that I am going to have in the three senatorial zones.

“Through these agric camps, I can always have stipends paid to them, and they in return, acquire skills and deployed in the farm production. That way, every youth will be taken out of his immediate environment where he is not employed.

“This is because it’s the biggest problem and where you want people recruited easily are those who have nothing doing. In fact, there is no way a man who has not had his breakfast and he is not sure where his lunch is coming from will not end up being an angry person.

“If you are sure that this is where your breakfast is and this is how your lunch will come by having you engaged in agriculture; and while having you engaged in those agric camps, we have skills acquisition, impartation and skills that will make you branch out to other vocations in life. That is how we want to fight insecurity through a non-kinetic approach.”

