MC Charlene aka Energy goddess is not leaving any stone unturned to give her career a boost.

Speaking with UK-based OAP, Rodrantz recently, the energy goddess disclosed that plans are in top gear to embark on a tour of the United Kingdom immediately the COVID-19 pandemic is over and life returns to normal.

According to the Norway-based Cameroonian MC, life outside the stage has been quite boring and she misses shows and events a lot.

In her words: “Everyday, I miss the life on stage; I miss the energy, I miss the glamour. Life is boring without shows and events. This pandemic should just be over now or a cure is found. Let’s return to normal.”

MC Charlene, who had plans to tour Africa and Europe early this year, decided to put her plans on hold. According to her, all the shows booked for the mid-year have been cancelled. But even at that, she found a way to hook up with her fans by starting her own Instagram live show called, Chitchat with MC Charlene. On the show, she has hosted top artistes, DJs, models and actors across Africa.

“I am happy I’ve been able to connect with my numerous fans through my show, Chitchat with MC Charlene,” she noted.