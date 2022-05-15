From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to stamp out banditry in the first six months of his presidency.

He assured that if elected president, his administration would provide the logistics and gadgets necessary for the security agencies to expeditiously end banditry in the country.

Governor Wike spoke at a meeting in Abeokuta, yesterday, with PDP delegates from Ogun State ahead of this month’s presidential primary of the party, saying he would prioritise the protection of life and property of every Nigerian.

He said: “Once there is insecurity, you can’t do anything. You must have peace for investors to come in, for people to set up industries. So, the basic thing in my first six months as president of Nigeria is to end banditry. All those bandits let them wait for me. I will pursue them. It is my job. I will provide security agencies whatever they require.”

Governor Wike maintained that the country, due to the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigerians are yearning for a strong, courageous and fearless leader like him to resolve the challenges facing the country.

The governor told the delegates that he is the only presidential aspirant that has never defected from the PDP since its formation in 1998 to another political party.

He, therefore, urged the delegates to be circumspect as some of those vying for the PDP presidential ticket were among those who aligned with the APC to defeat the party in 2015.