From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An Anambra People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for Governor, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, has promised to end the menace of erosion in the state should he be elected into office in November.

Ezeemo, who made the declaration while speaking in Umuchu, Aguata, on Wednesday, said priority would be given to providing lasting solutions to the lingering erosion menace in the state, with over 1,000 active erosion sites presently.

The aspirant for Governor said that erosion challenges being faced in the state were man-made, noting that the problems arise due to the poor house planning and construction.

‘Effective check on erosion menace that has made life difficult for many people in Anambra State would be one of the priorities of my administration, if given the mandate to govern the state,’ Ezeemo stated.

He promised to regulate house planning and construction by requiring the building of drainages to avoid flood.

‘This will be done effectively through environmental legislation that will be firm in its implementation,’ the PDP contender said.

Ezeemo added that he would create environmental policies that would require property builders to construct catchment pits in their buildings.

‘Unchecked water flow,’ he said, ‘is what aggregates to erode our roads. If laws are made to encourage people to comply to build catchment pits in their structures, water would be channeled right and erosion becomes an old story.’

Ezeemo said that he knew the vital role a stable environment plays in the development of any society, adding that he would ensure that people-friendly environment laws are made.

The contender said that with his entrepreneurial background, he would enact the right regulations in all sectors of the economy.

He said that gender-based participation would be key to his model of leadership, pointing to his businesses where he said many women have been employed and given equal opportunities with their male counterparts.

‘If I’m given the privilege to serve at the apex of the state, I would make women to occupy 50 per cent of the positions because of my conviction of their capability, creativity and transparency,’ he declared.