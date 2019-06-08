Canada-based filmmaker cum actor, KC Nuel, is seriously crushing on delectable actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

Nuel, who was recently in Nigeria for the production of It’s A Crazy World, a TV series he co-produced with Amanda Ebeye, said he has been crushing on the actress for a long time.

“I like Genevieve a lot. I have been crushing on her for a long time. I honestly like everything about her. I met her at the premiere of her movie, Lion Heart at Toronto Film Festival. Hopefully, she would be on my next movie. If she’s not there, then the project has to be on hold. She is the best when it comes to role interpretation,” Nuel tells Inside Nollywood.

However, for marital choice, the producer said he would prefer a foreigner because of their easy lifestyle. “They are more understanding. I’m not trying to discriminate but I’m certain I would end up with a white woman as a wife. However, if I see a black woman that fits my fantasy, I might go for her. But one has to be very careful, because abroad, women have more power. Anything can happen and I wouldn’t want to marry more than one wife. I come from a polygamous family and I know the challenges. So, I wouldn’t want to rope myself into that. It is indeed a crazy world on its own,” he said.