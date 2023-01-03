From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to enforce due process in the implementation of reports on chieftaincy matters in the state.

He made this declaration on Tuesday while receiving the report of the committee on chieftaincy affairs from the chairman of the committee, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo.

The committee was inaugurated on November 29th, 2022 with a mandate to look at the controversy in the chieftaincy affairs of Osun state, particularly concerning all kingship appointments made after the July 16th governorship election.

While presenting the committee’s report, Jenyo noted that its members discharged their duties with equity, fairness, and justice without compromising on its mandates.

He said the committee came up with far-reaching recommendations to assist the state government to make a future decision in the area of chieftaincy affairs of the Osun state.

Governor Adeleke while responding commended the committee for delivering diligently on its mandate and promise to study the report and implement the recommendations contained therein.

He stated that the committee’s report when implemented would contribute to the peaceful coexistence among the people of the state as regards traditional ruling affairs while announcing that his administration will ensure total respect for rule of law and respect for due process.

“I will ensure total respect for the rule of law and due process will guide all actions being done under my government,” Adeleke added