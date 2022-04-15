Ben Dunno, Warri

The Deputy Senate President, (DSP) Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has declared to contest the Delta state Governorship election next year, promising to initiate developmental projects that would improve standards of living across the three (3) Senatorial districts in the state if elected.

DSP Omo-Agege, who made this commitment before the mammoth crowd who had converged at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Ugbomoro, near Effurun, Uvwie Council area, to witness his declaration in the governorship race, lamented the level of underdevelopment in the state.

Senator Omo-Agege, who disclosed that he had accomplished all the promises he made to his people of Delta Central when he indicated interest in the Senatorial seat in 2015 and his re-election bid in 2019, reeled out a long list of projects he had delivered and their various locations within the district.

He however took a swipe at the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration for neglecting some major oil producing communities mostly the Ndokwa, Ijaws, Isokos and the Aniocha areas that gave him the major votes with which he got the mandate to be in the government house.

According to him; “Go to the two Ndokwa Council areas that are major oil producing communities and see how they have been abandoned, Go to the Aniocha North and South, you will be amazed at the level of underdevelopment in those areas. Go to the Isoko land and you will discover that there is nothing there to impact on the lives of the people”.

“Then go to the Ijaw araas, Burutu, Patani and Bomadi and see the level of poverty and underdevelopment there and yet they produce oil and contribute to the wealth of the state. Then we also talk about Itsekiri area, you will see that the people there have not felt the impact of government in the state”.

“To worsen the matter is the fact that we have a Deputy Governor who is an Ijaw man and cannot influence any tangible development to his people in these communities in the last 8years of Okowa’s administration”.

“I’ve decided to run for the governorship seat so I can replicate all what I’ve been able to achieve as Delta Central Senator to all the parts of the state where every Senatorial districts would be developed,

irrespective of ethnic or political differences if elected into office”.

The Governorship aspirants who thanked President Muhammed Buhari, for his magnanimity in ensuring that most of the projects he requested were approved for his people, also commended the other Senators from the Delta North, Barrister Peter Nwaoboshi and his colleagues in the Senate for making it possible for him to achieve the feat of his numerous developmental projects.