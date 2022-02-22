From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan-designate, Senator Lekan Balogun, has promised to ensure that his reign is characterised by fairness, equity, godliness and service to humanity.

He stated this when he hosted members of Omo Ajorosun Club, one of the foremost social clubs in Ibadan, led by its President, Alhaji Abdullahi Alli, who were at his Alarere residence to felicitate him on his appointment.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Balogun is currently awaiting installation as the substantive Olubadan at a date to be fixed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. The governor had penultimate Monday approved the nomination of Balogun as Olubadan, after the Ibadan kingmakers had chosen him and also ratified his name as the paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Balogun, who appreciated God for the privilege of mounting the throne after 36 years of becoming Mogaji (family head), said he would do everything within his capacity not to let Ibadan people down. He acknowledged that people’s expectations of his reign were high. He, however, thanked the people for their love and belief in him and solicited for prayers and support of all and sundry to meet their expectations.

The President, Omo Ajorosun Club,, Alli, said the visit was to extend their felicitations to the monarch and to present to him his conferment letter as Grand Patron of the Club.