By Vincent Kalu

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares for its February national convention, one of the top contenders for the office of the national chairman, Saliu Mustapha, has said if given the mandate, he would ensure party supremacy in the APC. Mustapha stated this over the weekend during a breakfast meeting in Lagos.

According to him, his youthful age is an added virtue, noting that any party that wants to win in 2023 has to factor in the young generation “because 75 per cent of the votes belong to the youths.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He added: “It is against this background that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made a 25-year old man its national youth leader.”

The three major blocs that made up the APC have produced the national chairman, except the CPC. Former National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande was of the ACN bloc, while John Odigie Oyegun was of ANPP, Mustapha said even though he is of the CPC, which has not produced the national chairman, he has the endorsement of everybody, especially the stakeholders of the party.

“I want to be the chairman for all, and those contesting with me will be the first people I would approach after the election for them to buy into my programmes,” he said. He said one of the impediments to deepening of the country’s democracy was godfatherism.

According to him, a situation where people are not allowed to choose their candidates, but candidates are imposed on people should not only be discouraged but also stopped.

He vowed to enthrone the leadership that will usher in equity and justice in the party while making sure that the governors uphold the party manifestoes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .