From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate for the House of Representatives Seat in 2023, Prof. Kohol Iornem has assured that provision of potable water to rural communities in Kwande and Ushongo Local Government Area would be one of the areas of his focus when elected.

Prof. Iornem who decried the lack of clean drinking water in the villages, pointed out that the sad situation has exposed the dwellers to water borne diseases such as cholera, Malaria, Typhoid, Anaemia and several others leading to deaths.

The NNPP House of Representatives candidate promised that as a way of bringing succour to the people, he would provide at least one borehole in each of the council wards in Kwande and Ushongo Local Government Areas.

For a start, the House of Representatives hopeful said about 26 boreholes would be dug with multiple taps, an overhead tank and generator to pump water for the people.

He added that the development would always improve the sanitary condition of the people.

He thanked his ever growing number of supporters who have continued to commit their time and resources to campaign for him, saying with their firm believe in his vision, success is guaranteed at the polls.