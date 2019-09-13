Newly elected Igbo speaking community President General, Sunday Udeh, has pledged to seek the release of imprisoned members in Lagos.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, Udeh expressed worry over high number of Igbo clamped into prisons for minor things.

He promised to collaborate with relevant agencies to secure the release of Igbo in detention unjustly.

He also pledged to focus on improving the welfare of the Igbo, unite them and stand for them.

In the election that produced Udeh, he polled 112 votes to defeat Patrick Mba, who scored 54 votes and Sunday Eze, who garnered 28 votes. About 200 delegates from 20 local government areas in the state participated in the election.

Secretary of the body, Chuks Odimegwu, said the new executive would attend to the urgent needs of Igbo in Lagos.

Other elected members are H. O. Nwode (deputy president) and Kate Ugoka (women leader) among others.