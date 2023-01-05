The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate for Oyo South, Chief Joseph Tegbe, has pledged to exploit legislation towards promoting strong institutions in the country.

He expressed the desire on Wednesday during a media parley at his campaign office in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Tegbe, the Mogaji of Labo compound in Ibadan, is a renowned financial expert.

Tegbe, who condemned the distribution of motorcycles as empowerment equipment, stressed the need for investment in human capital development.

He said the investment in vocations and small scale businesses would go a long way in eradicating poverty from the society.

Tegbe, however, promised to sponsor bills and motions which would ensure long lasting solutions to the myriad of crisis bedevilling the nation’s education as well as the health sectors.

The senatorial candidate used the occasion to clear speculations that he recommended the sack of staff at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) as consultant on the Media Mega City project.

“I never recommended sack of any BCOS staff. We recommended that nobody should be sacked, but redeployed.

“I have example of two people who got promoted and became Directors after being redeployed. Some of them have been in BCOS for years without promotion,” he said.

He pledged to promote knowledge-driven economy as well as facilitate technology hubs and industrial zones if elected.

“If voted as Senator in 2023, my immediate focus areas will be to drive legislation and multilateral investments, both locally and foreign, to empower micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

He promised to “promote synergy between agriculture, trade and industrial sectors as well as sustainable security architecture involving state and community policing.

” I will also Strengthen the relevance, quality and access to formal/vocational education, promote health insurance, and improved welfare for healthcare personnel,” Tegbe said.(NAN)