Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Are Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams yesterday lamented that some unseen forces are behind the killer herdsmen attacks across the country. He vowed to expose the powerful forces and sponsors of the rampaging gunmen.

Specifically, Adams stated that some people who are in hidden places are the ones sponsoring the killing and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians by herdsmen.

The Yoruba generalissimo who spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital when he paid a condolence visit to the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti over the murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin who was allegedly killed by armed herdsmen at Kajola village along Benin/Ore express road last Friday.

However, he assured that he would ensure that those sponsoring the herdsmen are exposed and brought to justice in no distant time.

To bring an end to the menace of killing and kidnapping in the geo political zone, Adams said “we are planning to have a synergy with our state governments in the south west region.”

Adams said “How can ordinary Fulani herdsmen be holding AK 47? From our findings, an AK 47 rifle goes for about N1 million and with many bullets. So, we are looking beyond ordinary Fulani herdsmen.

“We realized that there are some forces behind them in three phases. Those who strike in the bush, those who up and those who are strategists who give instructions to those who strike and to those who issue statements.

“Our problem in Yoruba land is that we don’t prepare, we always react. When we tell our people to prepare, they employ nonchalant attitude to it. I have seen this signal, I have the information. Last year I wrote our governors and a summit on security was held three weeks ago. Just within three hours, we couldn’t conclude that summit they left that venue.

“Now, we don’t have option, we have to work with the governors. They are the chief security officers of their states and anything that happens within their state is an embarrassment to them. Don’t forget that they are the ones collecting all the security votes. As the Aare Ona Kankafo I use my personal money. We are talking about someone that is ready to sacrifice anything for his own race and not reading political meaning to all that is happening.

“But I can tell you authoritatively that we are meeting as a group and as stakeholders to map out strategies to complement efforts of the law enforcement agencies. I have been notified that the Inspector General of Police has arranged a special squad to work on all the dangerous spots in the south west due to the letter I wrote to him four weeks ago.

“We can no longer allow our people to be killed like chickens. We can’t keep quite while Yoruba are being killed like fouls. It’s very important that we have to react to this issue but we will not over react. We are being cautious so that we won’t be set up. And the law is there that we have to operate within the ambit of the law. That is one of the reasons we are being careful.

“My own Aare Ona Kakanfo is a modern one. It is not that of the olden days where the Alaafin and some Yoruba Obas with the Oyo Mesi will declare war and you can go to war. We have the structure of security on ground, the entire security apparatus is on ground.

“We have to be careful not to go into their own trap. We have to be careful. It is good you see me in circulation to walk with you. We don’t want a situation we walk into their trap because we realize that this ugly incident is being coordinated beyond our own scene. There are some forces behind them.”