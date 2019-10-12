Tony Osauzo, Benin

Apparently working in synergy with the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Anselm Ojezua, who threatened to suspend dissident members, Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, also yesterday vowed to flush out dissident members from the party.

He issued the threat while inaugurating the boards of the Edo Development and Property Authority (EDPA) and Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), Health Management Board (HMO) and the Board of Technical and Vocational Education (BTVE) in Benin City.

“I want to thank those APC members that have remained committed. You know we have not wasted government money. We are progressives because we want to make tomorrow better for our children. Many have derailed. We thank God they have derailed because their hearts were not pure.

“We will flush them out. We own the land. We determine who our leader will be. Nobody can come here and impose on us who we don’t want”, the governor said.

He explained why he delayed constituting boards for various agencies and parastatals, saying that he does not want government agencies and parastatals to do business as usual.