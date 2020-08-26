Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday disclosed that his administration will focus on nine priority areas including improve access to quality education, health care and enhance productivity, in the remaining years in office.

President Buhari, made this disclosure when he received Letters of Credence from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of the eight countries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He assured Nigerians and the international community that efforts were being made to sustain Nigeria’s position as profitable investment destination with unequalled incentives in all sectors, especially large market and flexible tax system which investors from various countries can take advantage of.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners who presented their Letters of Credence are: Hocine Latil of Algeria; Luong Quoc Thinh of Vietnam; Dr Benson Alfred Bana of Tanzania; Traore Kalilou of Cote d’Ivoire; Abakar Saleh Chahaimi of Chad; Jamal Mohammed Barrow of Somalia; Brahim Salem El Mami Buseif of Sahrawi Arab Republic and Mohammed Alibak of Iran.

In a statement issued by Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari told the diplomats about Nigeria’s priority, and the need to streamline on people-focused policies.

“In our efforts to achieve a realistic domestic and foreign policy, as well as national development, we have identified the following nine priority areas to guide our policy directions over the next few years. Build a thriving and sustainable economy; Enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; Enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; Attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialization; Expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; Build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.’’

President Buhari described Nigerians as the “nation’s most prized assets”, explained that the nine priority mandates were already reflected in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, a medium-term initiative pioneered by the government to restore economic growth and development while leveraging the resourcefulness and resilience of the citizens.

Buhari urged the envoys to use the opportunity of working in the country to improve relations with their governments and people.

“I have no doubt that you might have prior and in-depth knowledge of Nigeria’s huge potential which you will hopefully see for yourselves,” he said.