Moshood Adebayo

Barely hundred days in office, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagosians that his administration will eradicate poverty among the people, just as he promised to create avenues for businesses to thrive.

Sanwo,-Olu stated this when Alumni Association of the 3rd Regular Course at Nigeria Defence Academy, led by former Senate president, David Mark, paid a courtesy visit to the State House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The governor said: “The real essence of governance is to take people out of poverty and create avenue for businesses to thrive. That is what government is all about.

“So for me, I have decided to always ensure the greatest good is for the greatest number of people; that is the real dividend of democracy. We will ensure that in Lagos always.

“Lagos has been so many things to several people and we will ensure the state becomes the melting point for all. It becomes a home for all and a place that everyone can feel happy to have contributed their quota to its development.”

The governor, who commended the efforts of the statesmen to eradicate poverty across the country through the Alumni, said giving back to the society was crucial to development of any state.