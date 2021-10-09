For movie star, Chinenye Uyanna, she is ready and willing to forgive her man if he ever cheats on her.

Baring her mind to Saturday Sun on infidelity in relationship, the Nollywood actress said: “Yes, I can forgive and take back my partner that cheats on me. It all depends on understanding. Besides, I am no longer single. I might even be married already. Men have been crying out over paternity fraud. For me, they should subscribe to whatever that gives them peace of mind. If they ask their partner for a DNA test, I don’t see a problem there. It’s for everyone’s good, and I believe it will reduce some future marriage problems.”

Speaking further, the Economics and Political Science graduate says fame hasn’t deprived her of anything, as she still lives her normal life despite her celebrity status. “Fame hasn’t deprived me of anything. I still do whatever I want and go wherever I want. Nothing can deprive me of anything, especially my freedom to do whatever I like. My best achievement is actualizing my goal as an actor. As an actor, when people recognize my work, I feel so happy,” she asserted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .