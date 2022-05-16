From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The governorship aspirant of Accord Party (AP) in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has said he would form an all-inclusive government, if elected governor in 2023.

He stated this on Sunday night, at an event organised by WE Agenda, a group championing Lulu-Briggs’ governorship ambition, in Port Harcourt.

The AP chieftain and philanthropist, told his teeming supporters that he would assemble the right brains to grow the stunted economy of the state.

Lulu-Briggs, though commending successive administrations in Rivers for their performances, said that from 1999, the economy of the state compared to a place like Lagos State, has been disastrous.

He declared: “We have to first if all grow the economy, so that it can accommodate all of us. I will be that person you will vote for.

“I know some people may not like my face. You have to ask yourself whether I have the capacity to grow the economy. It does not matter the political party you belong to. We shall do the best for everyone.

“So, I am now here because I know what it takes. Rivers State has been a mono-economy and we have to change it. There is a lot to be done. We must know that it is a collective responsibility. So, we, in the WE Agenda, are concerned about the people.

“We must rebuild the public institutions to give opportunity to the poor in the society. We are tired and want a new reality of life. I want to build the economy you want. Rivers State is blessed and it is time to awake for that reality. It won’t be easy; but it can be done.

“We want to form an all-inclusive government. The government that I will head, will accommodate everyone. It doesn’t matter the political party you belong to. When we form the government, we will create opportunities for the citizens.”

The AP governorship aspirant challenged Rivers citizens to strive to realise their dreams for the state, adding that actualisation of the dreams would require collective sacrifice.

Lulu-Briggs added that, if elected governor of the State in 2023, he would also prioritise education and develop the future of Rivers youths through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said: “What we want to do is to build the factory of brains in the minds of all of us, and see how we can bring it to reality.

“The WE Agenda is about the people. Whether we like it or not, persons would be elected (in 2023). That is why we must understand that this is about you. What are those dreams that you hold so very high? How do you want Rivers State to be? We all have sacrifices to make.

“Quality education in the society has been exclusive for the rich. It is not supposed to be like that. Quality education is the right of every Rivers citizen.”