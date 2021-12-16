From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship vacant position, Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe, has promised to generate a whopping sum of N5.4 billion annually if elected in the party’s February National Convention.

He said that he will achieve the feat from the monthly levies of N100 from each member of the ruling party.

He spoke at a debate involving all the party’s National chairmanship aspirants at the APC Press Corps Second Annual Public Lecture Summit held in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that apart from convincing the members to pay the levies, he will also ensure thorough screening of the candidates for the ministerial and commissionship positions.

He equally assured that under his watch, the National Working Committee (NWC) will hold annual party conferences, at both national and state levels.

‘Word going round says that we have about 42 million members in the APC. If we can convince them to pay N100 per month, we will raise N4.2 billion. Multiply that by 12 months, you will get N5.4 billion,’ he said.

‘The governors will then use the money allocated to them monthly and generated to provide services for their citizens. I am a youth pastor, but two of my brothers are Muslims.

‘Under my watch, we will hold annual party conferences, at both national and state levels. We will push for the party to screen candidates for ministerial and commissionship positions.

‘We will appoint and immediately swear in members of the caucus, elders forum, at both national and state levels,’ he said.

