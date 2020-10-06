Tony Osauzo, Benin

Business mogul and Chairman, Ocean Marine Limited, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, has debunked speculation in a section of the media that he has taken ill and flown abroad after the Edo State September 19 governorship election.

His close aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, yesterday, said his principal was hale, hearty and bubbling.

He described the report as not only wicked but nonsensical and lies from the pit of hell, adding that there was no iota of truth in it and urged the public to disregard it.

“The election has been fought and won, why are they desperate to rubbish the image of Capt. Hosa and even wish him dead if they don’t have a vicious agenda of vendetta against him? In a rare show of statemanship, Capt. Hosa congratulated the winner of the election, something I am sure they would not have done if the pendulum swung the other way.”

On allegations that Capt. Hosa took contracts from Edo State Government which he never executed, the aide replied: “The records are there for anyone to check if Capt. Hosa participated in any so-called contract sleaze. In any case, Governor Godwin Obaseki has been in office for almost four years now, why has he not come out with any evidence and proof that Capt. Hosa is a defaulting contractor to Edo State?”

On the Benin Airport road project Servtek Construction Company was involved in under Adams Oshiomhole’s administration, he said records were available in Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to show that Capt. Hosa is not the owner of the company.

“In any case, how come a contract Oshiomhole awarded for less than N7 billion is now suddenly put at over N40 billion if not that those intent on tarnishing the image of an achiever like Capt. Hosa are blinded by lies and hate?”