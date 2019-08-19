Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagosians that his executive council will be fully inaugurated tomorrow.

This, he said, was in fulfilment of his campaign promise to inaugurate his cabinet within 90 days in office.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the governor added that new permanent secretaries would also be sworn in today to complement the activities of commissioners and special advisers.

The governor made the disclosure yesterday while receiving a body of retired civil servants under the aegis of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS).

He said he would not delay the swearing-in of commissioners and special adviser-designates already cleared by the House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu said the wheel of governance would be in full gear before the end of the coming week.

“Next week, by God’s grace, we are swearing in all other complements of cabinet and also permanent secretaries to have the engine of governance on full swing.

“At that point, we believe all the campaign promises we made can come to reality and Lagosians can benefit more from the choice they made at the last election,” he said.

The cabinet members are expected to be allocated their individual ministries during the inauguration ceremony, scheduled to start at 9am.

The governor described the body of retired civil servants as ‘valuable assets’ to the state, noting that their actions while in service contributed to the ‘enviable height’ Lagos attained among states in the nation.