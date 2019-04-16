Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The outgoing governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, says contrary to the insinuation that his administration had halted its developmental projects across the state, he would continue to work assiduously to deliver on his campaign promises till his last minute in office.

Amosun, who specifically said that projects would be inaugurated by his government till 12 midnight of May 28, 2019, reiterated that he would complete all the projects his administration started.

The governor stated this on Tuesday at the world press conference to herald the 2019 edition of the African Drum Festival, held at the MITROS Hall and Residences, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

“My administration will work to deliver projects to our people till the last moment I hand over to the next governor. I will work every hour, every minute and every second till 12 midnight of May 28.

“The last two weeks of our administration will be about delivery of dividends of democracy to the people. In fact, we will continue to lay asphalt on roads till the last minute of my government. This is because I have vowed to uphold the oath I swore to, that I would work to deliver on my electioneering promises to the people of Ogun State,” Amosun stated.

According to Amosun, the fourth edition of the festival, which was conceptualised four years ago by the Ogun State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, had since become a state affair and been used to celebrate African Heritage and culture, through drums.

He said the 2019 edition, with the theme “Drumming for the Future,” would be bigger and better, in terms of participation, cultural education and expose.

The governor added that the fourth edition of the African Drum Festival would be held at the newly-completed 10,000-seater capacity Amphitheater at the Central Business District, Abeokuta.

While noting that the festival had been expanded to accommodate more activities, Amosun, disclosed that at least 28 state troupes, 27 countries and 71 Independent troupes had signified their readiness to participate in the festival billed to hold between April 25 and 27.

The governor, however, said that the event would be used to inaugurate Ransom Kuti Legacy Museum, in honour of late Afrobeat King, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, unveil Adire logo at Itoku Adire Market, organise art and cultural train ride to be led by Prof. Wole Soyinka, from Iju train station in Lagos to Laderin in Abeokuta, while there will be a special performance by Seun Kuti.

Earlier, Ogun State deputy governor who doubles as the chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the festival, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, said the state, through the event, had bequeathed an endearing legacy to Africa and the world.

She added that the African Drum Festival had become a rallying point for Africans within the continent and in the diaspora to showcase and celebrate their common heritage.