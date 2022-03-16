From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau Central, Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka, has said he will lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a landslide victory in 2023 if he is entrusted with the party’s ticket.

He said the legislative experience he has gathered at the Senate since 2019 has prepared him to contest the governorship election in 2023.

Dimka disclosed this, yesterday, while expressing his intension to contes the governorship of Plateau State, at Kabwir, Pada Ward, Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Power belong to the people and I believe, strongly, that it is when you give me the go ahead, that I can step out to consult other people of the state. I am not an Island, my strength is drawn from you and with your support, I will lead you to victory,” he said.

The retired police commissioner said he will prioritised security, education, agriculture and skills acquisition to tackle poverty and unemployment in the state.

He noted that he will stimulate dialogue among various ethnic groups and religious divides to build trust between and among people in the state and make education and health the pillar of his government to tackle the current challenges headlong.