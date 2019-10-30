Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says he will restructure the state civil service for effective service delivery, pledging that he will leave it better than he met.

Sule stated this on Wednesday in Akwanga during a two-day retreat, organised for commissioners-designate and other top government functionaries.

The governor said that the restructuring of the ministries from 18 to 13 was to reduce the cost of governance and block leakages in the state.

“I want to congratulate the commissioners-designate and other top government functionaries on their appointments.

“I urge you to contribute and develop reports from this workshop that will help in moving the state forward.

“You are all aware that we have restructured the ministries to 13, but we have appointed 15 commissioners, meaning that not all will be posted to ministries.

“I want to inform you that a commissioner will be assigned to focus on revenue generation in order to be accountable on all the revenue accruing to the state coffers,” he said.

Sule also said that his administration was committed to accountability and transparency, in the interest of development.

“We will block all leakages to ensure that all revenue accrue to the state coffer, as government is not about personal benefit,” he said.

The governor urged the participants to take the retreat with all seriousness in order to contribute their quota to the development of the state, when they were eventually inaugurated.

Also speaking, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, the Chairman of the occasion, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, lauded the governor for his administration’s strides.

“The idea of this retreat by the governor is apt, considering its importance to the commissioners-designate and other top government functionaries.

“The retreat will go a long way in ensuring effective service delivery to the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by politicians and traditional rulers, among others.