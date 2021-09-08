From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The new President of Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Prof Kamoru Usman, has said his administration will leverage on Information Communication Technology (ICT) to boost teaching and learning of mathematics in Nigeria.

He made the disclosure during a brief encounter with journalists in Oyo town of Oyo State yesterday over his vision for MAN, which is an association that networks all mathematicians together within Nigeria.

Usman, who is the Provost, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, noted that vast knowledge in mathematics with right applications would help individuals, organisations and the country to strategically rise above challenges.

He emerged the new national president after a keenly contested election, during the association’s annual conference, tagged: ‘Securing Nigeria: A Mathematical Perspective,’ held recently at Bayero University Kano (BUK) from August 29th to September 3rd, 2021.

“I will leverage on ICT for effective teaching and learning of mathematics, especially in this era of COVID-19. I will also consolidate on the training and retraining of mathematics teachers across the country. It is my vision to build a more united Mathematical Association of Nigeria.

“I will also lead the association to ensure that workshops are organised at regular intervals for members and ensure international linkages for mathematicians in Nigeria. We must know that mathematics is mathematics anywhere in the world, irrespective of culture and religion; it is universal,” he said.

Usman had served as Editor-In-Chief of the association’s journal from 2015 till he became the new national president. He had to his credit the introduction of online publication into the journal since 2015 as well. He also introduced mathematical competition – Olympia, through which winners of had won laurels and cash awards.

As gathered, he is the only president of MAN, who did not serve as vice president before his emergence, due to vacancies. The association was not elect new president at the conference and there was no vice president that could have taken over from Prof. Mamman Musa. The conference, in the first instance, elected Usman as vice president and immediately proceeded to also elect him as the new national president.

