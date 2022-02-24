Marvelous Osarugwe Blessman, a.k.a Youngwiz Global, is a budding 12-year-old artiste passionate about music. The youngster, whose songs are gradually becoming fan’s favourite, noted that he has always been passionate about music.

“My interest in music was inspired by my dad, who is also an artiste. I recall that, one day, when he came back from a foreign trip, he told me he now sings. I thought it was a joke till I saw him on TV being interviewed for his music. He was also interviewed on radio too. This made me interested in music. On the other hand, my late mom who was a very devout Christian, never wanted me to do secular music. She usually reported me to my dad back then whenever I sang the songs of Davido and Wizkid. I miss her now. She passed on after a battle with heart failure. So, her demise really affected us badly. The event made me take to singing in my solemn times.”

When asked the artistes he would love to collaborate with, Youngwiz said: “I will love to collaborate with Wizkid and Davido. They inspire me a great deal. They have achieved a lot in the music industry. I will also love to work with Tekno and Omah Lay. My dad, Apostle Kelvin Blessman Enarinmwian, who is a pastor but known as Bman in the gospel music industry, is also someone I will love to work with. He inspires me a lot.”

