From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant for the Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rev Godwin Okwonkwo, has promised to make the state investors’ hub if elected governor on November 6.

He spoke after returning his expression of interest and nomination form at the APC Secretariat in Abuja, announcing that he is more prepared, more sagacious and competent to govern Anambra.

On how prepared he is to govern Anambra state in view of the prevailing security challenge, he said:

“I am well prepared. I have sound mind, capacity, courage and character.

“Because competence without character has no value. They both enrich values. I think I have that. On what I am bringing onboard, I can tell you that I am bringing unity to my people.

“I will be a father to everyone. And Anambra with me there, the hope of the poor will be restored. We will restore Anambra to a place that investors will have confidence and a place to invest in. That is what I am bringing onboard.

“There are over nine aspirants to the ticket. Who do you think has the same vision like you if at the end of the day, the decision for who to fly the flag of the party didn’t favor you among the rest?

“I will vote for Rev Okwonkwo. Until I hear them before I can do anything. It is only God that knows the man and who he is. And what he has for Anambra. So for I know myself and I will vote for myself,” he said.

The man of God also spoke on zoning, noting: “I believe in fairness, equity, justice, and good conscience. If the North had gone, equity demands that it comes to the south. If it doesn’t go to the south, it means it has to wait for another 24 years before it comes to it. How old will I be by then? So it should go to South because I believe in natural justice and fairness.”

Reacting to the mode of primary, he said: “The party will choose a model that will make people in Anambra come to APC. I pray everytime that God will give the party officials the understanding of the time.

“And knowledge of what to do and the courage to do the right thing. That is the only thing that will bring Anambra into the fold of APC. And once they do that, for sure, God will do the rest.