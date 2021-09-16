Candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Chief Ben Etiaba has said he would build a monorail that will make Anambra a one-town state.

He promised to complete abandoned projects in the state, and fix all existing pot holed roads within one year in office, if elected, before initiating new ones.

Etiaba who spoke at an interactive session with a select audience of Anambra indigenes resident in Abuja, analysed the problems of the state, and confirmed his determination to make the security of lives and property of Ndi Anambra a top priority.

He listed education, improved healthcare, agriculture and integrated infrastructure as the remaining action points of his administration if he emerged victorious.

Etiaba said: “Anambra needs a governor who understands that we are not where we are supposed to be. The state needs someone that can take us in a different trajectory of security, education, healthcare, agriculture and integrated infrastructure.

“All the candidates must be assessed based on their track records both in private and public service. I intend to offer a different deal to Ndi Anambra and take us in a completely different direction. I will do things differently, and we shall achieve different results.

“We are not here to disparage any other political party but suffice it to say that Action Alliance is certainly in a better position to clinch the governorship seat in November. We are running strongly, and we are certainly going to win by His grace.”

National Secretary of the party, Suleiman AbdulRasheed explained that the party’s ticket was not in dispute as according to him, “the party and INEC have guidelines on party nomination of candidates. A primary was conducted on 1st July, 2021, where Ifeoma Maduka emerged and she was subsequently substituted with Ben Etiaba before the close of INEC deadline for the substitution of candidates”.

