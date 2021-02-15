From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, has vowed to make the nine years institutions one of the 10 best ranking institutions in Africa.

The new VC made this pledge on Monday when he officially resumed office at the permanent site of the institution on Monday.

In a colourful ceremony attended by traditional rulers and top government functionaries, the new VC said he has all it takes for the university to be one of the best.

In his words, ‘my primary goal is to add value to the university stated mission which is to be the best among the nine newly-established Federal universities and one of the 10-top ranking universities in Africa.

‘I just know what I need to do if Federal University, Lokoja is to move to the top-10. The first part of the vision is relatively more straightforward. I have personally been to 11 federal universities established in 2011

‘This university currently ranked seventh among the 11 Federal Universities established in 2012, 78th in Nigeria, 255th in Africa and 10,600th in the world.

‘In this category, the top three universities are Dutse, Oye-Ekiti and Tashere. We are number 78 in Nigeria, 255 in Africa and 10,600 in the world.

‘Ladies and gentlemen, our efforts to improve on our ranking commence today. I possess varied local and global experience I know these hills and determination the Goodwill of employers vide the governing and that of the host community.

‘Most importantly, I know how passionate the students and staff of this university are. With all this, I am determined to raise the bar in the standard and fortune of the Federal University Lokoja.

‘The university has a unique mission to train employable graduates through competency-based teaching, applied research and practical community service to the catchment area, Africa and the world.

‘At the interview that gave me this job, I submitted a vision plan that outlined what I will do if I got the job. Now that I have the job, I have reviewed the plan alongside the university’s strategic plan.

‘I will share the plan with an expanded management committee and subsequently with the Senate so that it will be adopted and truly owned by the university

‘The plan builds on my predecessor’s foundation and consists of 10 focal areas laid out as key objectives.

‘They are: improved funding, the institutionalisation of university culture meeting the needs of faculties, departments and units; promoting quality applied research; ensuring students and staff welfare; addressing labour matters; investment in technology solutions for teaching, learning and research

‘It also includes infrastructure development and improved environmental sanitation on campus; introduction of new academic programmes; establishment of linkages with local and global bodies,’ the VC added.