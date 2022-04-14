From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi yesterday said the country is in a period not fit for him to make a political declaration on contesting the 2023 presidential election.

The governor who was on a visit to Gombe disclosed that he was waiting for the right time to make his position known to Nigerians.

“I have taken a position on that, I have said that this is a very spiritual season to Nigerians, for us in the Christian faith, this is the period of Lent and for the people of Muslim faith this is also the period of Ramadan and it is very rarely you see the two come together. Now they have come together in our country, it is a period that requires sober reflections”.

“I don’t think this is a period for political declarations, at a time that people are really into themselves and are introspecting about how we can build a better country,” the governor added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He asked journalists and other Nigerians to wait for his decision after the spiritual season, noting that the country is going through a lot of internal and external challenges.

“I think it will be disrespectful of all our faiths, both the Muslims and Christians to start playing politics at a time when our oil production as a country has gone down due to some deliberate attempt on the part of criminals to frustrate the national efforts to ensure that we maximize production”.

Fayemi explained that he was in Gombe on a consultation visit. “As chairman of the NGF, I always have to consult my governors from time to time on national development and national issues.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .